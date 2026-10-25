Undefeated Stephen F. Austin off to best start in program history after 45-24 win over SE Louisiana

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Cameron Kelley’s 81-yard catch-and-run TD followed a minute later by A’Amear Walton’s 20-yard pick-6 were part of a 21-point third quarter that helped undefeated Stephen F. Austin pull away for a 45-24 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday night in a matchup of top 25 Championship Subdivision teams.

Kelley and Walton’s touchdowns were followed by Chance Sautter’s interception that led to JT Kitna’s 4-yard TD run and a 42-17 lead. Both the interceptions came off tipped passes while Kelley caught a short pass from Gavin Rutherford over the middle and sprinted to the end zone.

The Lumberjacks (8-0, 5-0 Southland Conference), ranked No. 2 in the Stats Perform poll, are off to their best start in program history.

Rutherford was 11 of 20 for 153 yards passing and two scores. Rutherford also had a rushing touchdown. Jaylen Jenkins rushed for 159 yards on 17 carries with a score.

Kyle Lowe was 17-of-31 passing for 203 yards passing with two scores and two interceptions for the 23rd-ranked Lions (4-4, 2-3 Southland). Blake Smith had a 73-yard catch-and-run TD late.

Up next

SE Louisiana: At East Texas A&M next Saturday.

Stephen F. Austin: Home against Houston Christian next Saturday.

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