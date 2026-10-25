Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
56.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Undefeated Stephen F. Austin off to best start in program history after 45-24 win over SE Louisiana

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Cameron Kelley’s 81-yard catch-and-run TD followed a minute later by A’Amear Walton’s 20-yard pick-6 were part of a 21-point third quarter that helped undefeated Stephen F. Austin pull away for a 45-24 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday night in a matchup of top 25 Championship Subdivision teams.

Kelley and Walton’s touchdowns were followed by Chance Sautter’s interception that led to JT Kitna’s 4-yard TD run and a 42-17 lead. Both the interceptions came off tipped passes while Kelley caught a short pass from Gavin Rutherford over the middle and sprinted to the end zone.

The Lumberjacks (8-0, 5-0 Southland Conference), ranked No. 2 in the Stats Perform poll, are off to their best start in program history.

Rutherford was 11 of 20 for 153 yards passing and two scores. Rutherford also had a rushing touchdown. Jaylen Jenkins rushed for 159 yards on 17 carries with a score.

Kyle Lowe was 17-of-31 passing for 203 yards passing with two scores and two interceptions for the 23rd-ranked Lions (4-4, 2-3 Southland). Blake Smith had a 73-yard catch-and-run TD late.

Up next

SE Louisiana: At East Texas A&M next Saturday.

Stephen F. Austin: Home against Houston Christian next Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.