LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Aaron Clark scored 19 points as Little Rock beat Arkansas Baptist 82-47 on Tuesday.

Clark added three steals for the Trojans (3-4). Taj Walters scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line, and added nine rebounds. Jalen Lynn shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Osiris Mahr finished with 15 points for the Buffaloes. Jamarion Harvey added 11 points and two steals for Arkansas Baptist. Jadon Johnson also had nine points and two steals.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.