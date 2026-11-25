SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Viljami Vartiainen’s 13 points helped UC Santa Barbara defeat UNC Greensboro 85-65 on Tuesday.

Vartiainen went 4 of 9 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Gauchos (6-0). Eric Dibami scored 12 points while going 4 of 4 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. RJ Smith, CJ Shaw and Aidan Mahaney each finished with 10 points.

Dionte Neal led the way for the Spartans (4-4) with 16 points. UNC Greensboro got 13 points and six rebounds from Cameron Grant. Charles Barnes had 12 points.

Up next

UCSB’s next game is Friday against Lehigh, and UNC Greensboro visits VMI on Tuesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.