LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Jamyron Keller had 20 points in Louisiana’s 91-24 win against Louisiana College on Tuesday night.

Keller had three steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns (2-4). Todd Jones added 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals while shooting 8 of 9 from the field. Deion Ware had 15 points and shot 5 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Isaac Ratliff led the way for the Wildcats with eight points. Kevin Wiltz added six points for NAIA-member Louisiana College. Cam Ned finished with three points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.