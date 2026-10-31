Tommy Carr runs for two TDs, passes for one in Michigan’s 28-21 win over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J (AP) — Michigan’s season-long offensive woes finally eased Saturday as freshman quarterback Tommy Carr led the Wolverines to 427 yards of offense in a 28-21 win over Rutgers.

It marked the second most yards the Wolverines (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) have accumulated this fall and the most in a conference game. The 28 points are the most Michigan has scored in a Big Ten game this season.

Carr, who started his second game for the Wolverines since taking over for Bryce Underwood, was 23 of 28 for 266 yards. He passed for one touchdown and ran for two, including a 9-yard score that broke a 21-21 tie with 4:19 remaining.

“He’s (Carr) unflappable, he never panics, he’s very calm and collected,” said Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham. “His pocket presence was outstanding. He kept his eyes downfield a bunch of the times to find some receivers. He tucked it and ran. He did a lot of good things.”

Carr engineered the Michigan offense despite battling a cold all week. He showed no ill effects, especially on the game-winning drive when he led the Wolverines on an 11 play, 75-yard march that took up 7:19 of the fourth quarter.

“Yesterday and the day before were pretty rough, but today was a lot better,” said Carr. “I’m still dealing with it as you can tell. I’m a little stuffy still.

“I think you definitely get more comfortable with more experience. You have to just get better each and every week. I think you always gotta be ready, taking every rep in practice like it’s a game.”

His 15-yard run in the third quarter gave Michigan a 21-13 lead. He hit JJ Buchanan on a six-yard TD in the first quarter.

Rutgers (2-6, 1-4) tied it at 21 on Clay Thevenin’s 1-yard run with 11:43 to play.

AJ Surace, who was filling in for Rutgers’ starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who was out with an undisclosed injury, completed just 3 of 12 passes for 123 yards. But one of those completions was an 80-yard touchdown to wide-open Jourdin Houston.

The Scarlet Knights have given up at least 25 points in each of their six losses.

“I’m very disappointed in the result, but not disappointed in the people,” said Rutgers coach Greg Schiano. “We’re getting better but not as quickly as I would like.”

Michigan was 12 of 16 on third down conversions.

“If we are going to win football games, we have to find a way to get off the field.” Schiano said.

For the first time this season, Michigan scored on its first two possessions.

This was Michigan’s 10th straight win over Rutgers.

The takeaway

Michigan: The running back by committee of Savion Hiter, Bryson Kuzdzal and Jordan Marshall combined for just 113 yards. Carr picked up an additional 54 yards. The Wolverines have yet to produce a 100-yard rusher this season.

Rutgers: Wide receiver KJ Duff, a pre-season second team AP All-American, left the game in the first quarter after getting hit on a pass interference call. He came back onto the field after one play but didn’t appear for the remainder of the game. He was listed as doubtful as of Thursday but managed to start the game before leaving in the first quarter.

“We are not certain if he will be able to play again this year,” Schiano admitted.

Up next

Michigan hosts Michigan State next Saturday.

Rutgers is at No. 25 Wisconsin next Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

By EVERETT MERRILL

Associated Press