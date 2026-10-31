Two fumble returns for touchdowns highlight South Florida’s 30-10 win over UAB

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Asani Redwood and Grayson Howard returned fumbles for touchdowns and CJ Hicks had four sacks, leading South Florida to a 30-10 victory over UAB on Saturday, making the Bulls bowl-eligible for the fourth consecutive season.

Among Hicks’ four sacks, two of them caused the fumbles that Howard and Redwood returned for touchdowns.

After falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter, South Florida scored the game’s final 30 points. After Jason Collins Jr. scored on a tying 6-yard run in the second quarter, Redwood’s 6-yard fumble return score made it 17-10 at halftime.

In the second half, Howard scored on a 13-yard fumble return and Nico Gramatica, who had three field goals in the game, connected twice from short range (30 and 33 yards).

Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek led USF (6-2, 2-2 American Conference) with 92 yards rushing. He and Michael Van Buren Jr. combined to attempt only 12 combined passes, completing eight for 46 yards.

South Florida had 237 total yards while holding UAB to 177.

UAB (4-4, 2-2) scored on Rod Robinson II’s 5-yard run and a 30-yard field goal by Jonah Delange. Ryder Burton passed for 149 yards.

Up next

South Florida: at East Carolina on Friday.

UAB: vs. Charlotte next Saturday.

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