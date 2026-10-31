Pellant tosses 2 TD passes, Dawson rushes for 2 TDs in Illinois State’s 35-14 win over Murray State

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Beckham Pellant threw for two touchdowns, Victor Dawson rushed for two and Illinois State defeated Murray State 35-14 on Saturday for the Redbirds’ third consecutive win.

Pellant threw a 50-yard TD to Ethan Loss off a flea flicker for a 21-7 lead early in the third quarter then a 5-yarder to Dylan Lord early in the fourth. Rico Clay’s interception led to Dawson’s 14-yard score and a 21-point lead midway through the final period.

Dawson’s 11-yard TD run and Seth Glatz’s 1-yard score had the Redbirds (7-2, 3-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) up 14-7 at halftime.

Pellant threw for 248 yards with the two TDs plus an interception for Illinois State, ranked No. 10 in the Stats Perform poll. Dawson rushed for 99 yards on 22 carries and his two scores. Loss had 117 yards on just two catches with a TD.

Collin Shannon was 14 of 27 for 169 yards passing and was picked off twice for the Racers (1-8, 0-5), who have lost six straight. Baxter Wright threw a 5-yard TD to Trey Firestone in the second half. Jaxon Potter had 131 yards on seven catches and Jawaun Northington 74 yards rushing including 42-yard score.

Up next

Murray State: Home against Youngstown State next Saturday.

Illinois State: At North Dakota next Saturday.

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