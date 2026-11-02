Nicholls State beats North American 110-56 behind Sheridan Sharp’s 14 points

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Sheridan Sharp’s 14 points helped Nicholls State defeat North American 110-56 on Monday.

Sharp had six assists for the Colonels (1-0). Arop Arop scored 12 points while finishing 6 of 7 from the floor, and added nine rebounds. Jordan Matthews had 12 points and shot 4 for 10, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc.

James Parker led the Stallions in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Donovan Fears added 11 points for North American. Ehiosasu Ogbomo finished with 10 points.

Up next

Nicholls State visits UAB in its next matchup on Friday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press