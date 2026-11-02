Foster scores 24 in Northern Kentucky’s 84-76 victory over UTEP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Willie Foster had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Noah Pagotto added 19 points and 12 boards, and Northern Kentucky defeat UTEP 84-76 on Monday in a season opener for both teams.

Eric Acker shot 6 for 12 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points for the Norse.

Youssouf Traore led the way for the Miners with 18 points and seven rebounds. Donovan Criss added 13 points for UTEP. Cam McDaniels finished with 11 points.

Northern Kentucky took the lead for good with 1:02 to go in the first half. The score was 42-38 at halftime, with Foster racking up 13 points. Northern Kentucky outscored UTEP in the second half by four points, with Pagotto scoring a team-high 11.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press