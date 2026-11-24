LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sebastian Mack’s 22 points helped UNLV defeat Eastern Washington 82-61 on Monday.

Mack added seven rebounds for the Rebels (4-3). Tyrin Jones finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Jeremy Foumena totaled nine points and nine boards.

Jamil Miller led the way for the Eagles (2-4) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Emmett Marquardt added 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

UNLV led Eastern Washington 40-31 at the half, with Mack scoring 12.

Up next: UNLV plays Saturday against UT Rio Grande Valley at home, and Eastern Washington visits Loyola Marymount on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.