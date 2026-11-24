NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Bol Agu’s 13 points helped Fairleigh Dickinson fend off Iona 49-46 on Monday.

Agu also contributed eight rebounds for the Knights (4-3). Travis Torain scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds. David Jevtic had nine points.

Kevon Vanderhorst finished with 11 points and three blocks for the Gaels (3-5). Iona also got eight points and seven rebounds each from Keyshawn Mitchell and Ore Odutayo.

Up next: Fairleigh Dickinson plays VSU-Randolph at home on Wednesday, and Iona visits Bryant on Sunday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.