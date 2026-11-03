Chammaa’s 27 help San Jose State defeat UTSA 95-74

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Joey Chammaa’s 27 points helped San Jose State defeat UTSA 95-74 on Monday in a season opener for both teams.

Chammaa added six assists for the Spartans. Mekhi Mason added 26 points while going 8 of 16 from the floor, including 5 for 11 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line. Robert Vaihola had 13 points and finished 6 of 6 from the floor.

Preston Turner and Shey Eberwein each scored 15 points for UTSA. Isaiah Coleman finished with 12 points.

San Jose State took the lead with 10:53 left in the first half and did not trail again. Mason led his team in scoring with 17 points in the first half to help put them up 45-27 at the break. San Jose State pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half for a 27-point lead. They outscored UTSA by three points in the final half, as Chammaa led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press