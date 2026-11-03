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Tulsa wins 98-50 over Ottawa (Kansas)

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By AP News

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Lawal scored 17 points as Tulsa beat Ottawa (Kansas) 98-50 on Monday night in a season opener.

Lawal also added four steals for the Golden Hurricane. Kobi Williams scored 12 points while finishing 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Denton Forsythe had 12 points and shot 3 for 4 from beyond the arc and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Aiden Olmstead led the way for the Braves with nine points and three steals. Ottawa got nine points from Jayven Price. Jackson Harding had seven points.

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Tulsa hosts Northern Illinois in its next matchup on Thursday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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