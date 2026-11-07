Florida International earns 85-75 win over West Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Trey Beamer had 25 points in Florida International’s 85-75 win against West Florida on Friday.

Beamer shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Panthers (2-0). Tijan Saine scored 23 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 10 for 10 from the line. Noah Mendy shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

D.J. Shine led the Argonauts (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 27 points and nine rebounds. Alex Godley Jr. added 17 points and seven rebounds.

Florida International took the lead for good with 16:09 to go in the first half. The score was 43-29 at halftime, with Beamer racking up 13 points. Beamer led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press