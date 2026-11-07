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Braeden Carrington, Owen Foxwell guide Wisconsin to 73-64 victory over Delaware

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By AP News

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Braeden Carrington and Owen Foxwell scored 16 points apiece and Wisconsin beat Delaware 73-64 on Friday night.

Carrington made half of his 12 shots with four 3-pointers for the Badgers (2-0). Foxwell hit 4 of 9 shots with a 3-pointer and 7 of 9 free throws, adding six assists.

Victory Onuetu, Nolan Winter and Eian Elmer all finished with 11 points for Wisconsin. Onuetu added 11 rebounds for the double-double and blocked two shots.

Chuck Bailey III hit five 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 26 points for the Blue Hens (1-1). Kachi Nzeh scored 11.

Jameel Brown hit a 3-pointer to pull Delaware even at 16-all midway through the first half.

Carrington answered with a 3-pointer for Wisconsin and the Badgers led until Bailey’s layup gave the Blue Hens a 26-25 lead with 3:40 left.

Onuetu had a three-point play and Foxwell hit a jumper to help Wisconsin take a 35-28 lead into halftime.

Bailey scored the final five points in a 7-0 run to start the second half and Delaware pulled even, but Carrington followed with a 3-pointer and the Badgers never trailed again over the final 18:10.

Up next

Delaware: Hosts James Madison on Wednesday.

Wisconsin: Hosts Fairfield on Tuesday.

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