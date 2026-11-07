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Westry scores 13 off the bench, Xavier defeats Eastern Michigan 76-53

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By AP News

CINCINNATI (AP) — Chance Westry’s 13 points off of the bench helped lead Xavier to a 76-53 victory over Eastern Michigan on Friday.

Westry shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Musketeers (2-0). Filip Borovicanin scored 10 points, going 5 of 7 from the field.

Emanuel Richards finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (1-1). Eastern Michigan also got 12 points from Jaiden Martin. Mohammad Habhab finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Xavier took the lead for good with 7:00 left in the first half. The score was 34-25 at halftime, with Westry racking up nine points. Xavier extended its lead to 72-48 during the second half, fueled by a 15-2 scoring run. Borovicanin scored a team-high eight points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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