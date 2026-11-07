Central Michigan wins 93-50 over Alma

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Phat Phat Brooks scored 21 points as Central Michigan beat Alma 93-50 on Friday.

Brooks added five rebounds for the Chippewas (2-0). Jake Bascom scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Jalen Kampen shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Korbin Heitzman and Derian Williams each scored eight points for Alma.

Central Michigan took the lead with 15:07 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Bascom led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 43-23 at the break. Central Michigan extended its lead to 54-25 during the second half, fueled by an 11-2 scoring run. Brooks scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press