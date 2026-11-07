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Whitlock scores 29 points to send Georgia Tech past Georgia Southern, 95-83

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By AP News

ATLANTA (AP) — Nasir Whitlock scored 29 points, Georgia Tech shot 50% from 3-point range and the Yellow Jackets held persistent Georgia Southern at bay in the end for a 95-83 win on Friday.

Whitlock made six baskets and 13 of 14 foul shots and fellow starters Kam Craft, Colby Garland and Tylis Jordan each scored 11 for Georgia Tech (2-0).

Truman Claytor IV scored 24 points, Eltramon Smith scored 20 points, reserve Josh Dixon 13 and reserve Dallas Gardner 11 for the Eagles (1-0).

Garland made two foul shots with 7:12 left before halftime to give the Yellow Jackets their first double-digit lead, 33-23.

Even though Georgia Southern stayed within striking distance for the duration they never managed a lead.

Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern met for the ninth time in program history. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series, 7-2, including a 6-1 mark at home.

The Yellow Jackets have a seven-game win streak over the Eagles dating back to 1960. Georgia Tech won last year’s game at McCamish Pavilion, 68-66.

Up next

Georgia Southern: Hosts Mercer on Tuesday.

Georgia Tech: Hosts Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday.

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