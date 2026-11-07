Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
71.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Simmons’ 18 lead Ohio over N.C. A&T 80-70

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Javan Simmons had 18 points in Ohio’s 80-70 victory over N.C. A&T on Saturday.

Simmons also added six rebounds for the Bobcats (2-0). Che Brogan scored 18 points, going 5 of 5 and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. Dusan Makitan shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Ponce James led the way for the Aggies (1-1) with 21 points. Will Felton added 10 points for N.C. A&T. Vasileios Pourlidas finished with eight points.

Ohio took the lead for good with 4:24 to go in the first half. The score was 38-31 at halftime, with Simmons racking up 12 points. Ohio pulled off the victory after a 15-2 second-half run broke a 29-29 tie and gave them the lead at 44-31 with 18:06 remaining in the half. Brogan scored 10 second-half points.

Up next

Ohio plays Friday against Purdue on the road, and N.C. A&T visits East Carolina on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.