Simmons’ 18 lead Ohio over N.C. A&T 80-70

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Javan Simmons had 18 points in Ohio’s 80-70 victory over N.C. A&T on Saturday.

Simmons also added six rebounds for the Bobcats (2-0). Che Brogan scored 18 points, going 5 of 5 and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. Dusan Makitan shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Ponce James led the way for the Aggies (1-1) with 21 points. Will Felton added 10 points for N.C. A&T. Vasileios Pourlidas finished with eight points.

Ohio took the lead for good with 4:24 to go in the first half. The score was 38-31 at halftime, with Simmons racking up 12 points. Ohio pulled off the victory after a 15-2 second-half run broke a 29-29 tie and gave them the lead at 44-31 with 18:06 remaining in the half. Brogan scored 10 second-half points.

Up next

Ohio plays Friday against Purdue on the road, and N.C. A&T visits East Carolina on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press