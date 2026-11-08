Brungard’s 423 passing yards lift Youngstown State over Murray State 62-35

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Beau Brungard threw for 423 yards and four touchdowns, Lynn Wyche-El caught 10 passes for 145 yards, and Youngstown State raced past Murray State 62-35 on Saturday.

The Penguins (8-2, 6-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked fourth in the Stats Perform poll, finished off their road conference schedule in dominant fashion, scoring a touchdown on each of their nine drives.

After allowing a Murray State touchdown to tie the game at 7-7, the Penguins responded by forcing two turnovers on downs and a punt while scoring 28 unanswered points to head to halftime with a 35-7 lead.

Brungard connected with Fresh Walters and Wyche-El for two touchdowns of 28 yards each to close out the half.

Walters led with two touchdown receptions, and had seven total catches for 90 yards. Jaden Gilbert and Antuan Gardner each scored two on the ground.

The Racers (1-9, 0-6) were paced by Collin Shannon’s 351 passing yards and three touchdowns, and Tyrell Campbell dashed for 142 yards and a score. Jaxon Potter had six receptions for 115 yards.

Youngstown State outgained Murray State 589-536, and held possession for 30:16 to the Racers’ 29:44.

The Penguins have won all three conference meetings, outscoring the Racers 147-69.

Up next

Youngstown State: host Illinois State next Saturday.

Murray State: host Northern Iowa on Nov. 21. ___

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