Falslev has 22 in Utah State’s 90-56 victory over Omaha

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Mason Falslev scored 22 points as Utah State beat Omaha 90-56 on Saturday.

Falslev added 10 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals for the Aggies (2-0). Solomon Callaghan shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Karson Templin had 13 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line.

Deke Thompson led the way for the Mavericks (1-2) with 13 points. Omaha also got nine points, seven assists and two steals from Cahmai Crosby. Cory Curtis Jr. also had eight points.

Utah State led 44-21 at halftime, with Falslev racking up 10 points. Utah State extended its lead to 69-32 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Falslev scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press