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Pereira throws 3 TDs, Owens has pick-6 as Georgia Southern tops App State for first time in 13 tries

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By AP News

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Ayden Pereira threw three touchdown passes, Coby Owens turned in a pick-6 and Georgia State defeated Appalachian State 39-23 on Saturday.

It was the Panthers’ first win over the Mountaineers in the 13-game series.

Pereira was 10-of-17 passing but made those 10 completions count with touchdown passes to DJ Riles, Grant Hollier and Rodshaun Dorsey. Dorsey’s 17-yard score made it 33-17 and was his ninth TD reception this season, tying a school record.

Junior linebacker Owens made the first two interceptions of his career, the first going for a 23-yard score to make it 20-13 in the second quarter that gave the Panthers (5-4, 2-3 Sun Belt) the lead for good.

Lanear McCrary Jr. rushed for 112 yards for the Panthers. Samer Layous kicked four field goals, including a career-long 52-yarder.

Malachi Singleton threw for 241 yards and two TDs for the Mountaineers (5-4, 2-3) but was picked off twice. Chris Lofton had 117 yards receiving with a touchdown and also threw a 56-yard TD to Jamel Howse off a double pass.

Up next

Georgia State: Host to Georgia Southern next Saturday.

Appalachian State: At Marshall next Saturday.

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