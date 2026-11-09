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Weems and Nevada win 96-95 in OT against Saint Mary’s

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By AP News

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Vaughn Weems scored 33 points and Styles Phipps had 11 of his 25 in overtime as Nevada took down Saint Mary’s 96-95 on Sunday.

Weems also added five rebounds and three steals for the Wolf Pack (2-0). Phipps shot 10 of 12 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line while he also had five assists. Elijah Price shot 4 of 11 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Joshua Dent finished with 30 points, five assists and two steals for the Gaels (2-1). Saint Mary’s also got 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists from Mantas Juzenas. Jeremy Dent-Smith finished with 20 points and three steals.

Up next

Nevada’s next game is Wednesday against UCSB on the road. Saint Mary’s hosts UIC on Friday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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