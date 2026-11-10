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Four Georgia players score 13 points in 80-72 victory over Florida Gulf Coast

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By AP News

ATHENS (AP) — Kanon Catchings, Kareem Stagg, Marcus Millender and Blue Cain each scored 13 points as Georgia held off a Florida Gulf Coast rally for an 80-72 victory Monday night.

The Bulldogs (3-0) led 44-41 at halftime before Cain opened the second half with a 3-pointer. Catchings scored eight points during a 19-2 run, Millender added a 3-pointer and James Scott scored inside as Georgia stretched the lead to 60-43 with 15:25 remaining.

Florida Gulf Coast (1-2) cut a 23-point deficit to 72-68 on Bryson Lucas’ 3-pointer with 6:12 left, but Georgia answered with eight straight points. Andrew Osasuyi scored inside, Millender made two free throws, Catchings added two more and Stagg finished the run with a dunk.

Millender added six assists for Georgia, while Catchings and Scott grabbed seven rebounds apiece. Cain made three 3-pointers.

Darren Williams led the Eagles with 22 points. Elijah Brooks added 14, while Lucas had 12 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks.

Georgia shot 46% from the field and committed seven turnovers.

Up next

Georgia: At North Carolina this Friday.

Florida Gulf Coast: Hosts Florida International on Friday.

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