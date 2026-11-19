LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Will Hornseth had 22 points in Utah State’s 101-71 victory against Weber State on Wednesday.

Hornseth had eight rebounds for the Aggies (5-0). Karson Templin and Mason Falslev added 18 points apiece. Templin grabbed seven rebounds and Falslev had six boards and seven assists.

while shooting 8 for 13, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc while they also had seven rebounds. Mason Falslev shot 6 of 11 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 18 points, while adding six rebounds and seven assists.

Augustine Ekwe led the way for the Wildcats (1-4) with 17 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Dylan Warlick added 14 points and nine rebounds for Weber State. ArDarius Grayson also had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Templin scored 12 points in the first half to help put the Aggies up 52-34 at the break. Utah State pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 17-point lead to 25 points. Hornseth scored a team-high 14 points in the second half.

Up next

Utah State’s next game is Wednesday against SMU. Weber State hosts Tarleton State on Tuesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press