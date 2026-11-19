OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — B.J. Davis’ 15 points helped Creighton defeat Bethune-Cookman 88-65 on Wednesday.

Davis also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Bluejays (4-1). Hudson Greer scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Fredrick King shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Daniel Rouzan led the Wildcats (0-5) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Bethune-Cookman also got 10 points and three steals from Jameel Morris.

Creighton took the lead with 14:19 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Davis led in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put Creighton up 38-31 at the break. Creighton pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead to 16 points. The Bluejays outscored Bethune-Cookman by 16 points in the final half, as Jackson McAndrew led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

Up next

Up next for Creighton is a Tuesday matchup with Michigan, and Bethune-Cookman visits Richmond on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press