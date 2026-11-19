NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Riley Fox scored 23 points as Yale beat Vermont 76-74 in overtime on Wednesday.

Fox converted a three-point play with three seconds left to end the scoring. Jack Sullivan’s 3-pointer for the Bulldogs with 24 seconds left in regulation forced overtime tied 64-all.

Fox also contributed five rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-3). Trevor Mullin scored 20 points and added five assists. Courtney Wallace went 5 of 14 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Will Davies led the Catamounts (2-3) with 25 points. Vermont also got 13 points from Noah Barnett. Darrel Yepdo finished with 12 points.

Up next

Yale next plays Monday against Belmont on the road, and Vermont will host Brown on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.