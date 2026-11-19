BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Josh Harris and Kanaan Carlyle scored 21 points apiece as Florida Atlantic beat Florida Gulf Coast 86-76 on Wednesday.

Harris added nine rebounds for the Owls (4-1). Jelani Hamilton shot 7 for 19 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 20 points.

Chase Konieczny led the way for the Eagles (2-4) with 25 points and seven rebounds. Justin Houser added 13 points and three blocks for FGCU. Bryson Lucas also had 12 points and two steals.

Florida Atlantic took the lead for good with 13:37 to go in the first half. The score was 52-32 at halftime, with Hamilton racking up 13 points. Florida Atlantic used a 14-3 run in the second half to build a 22-point lead at 57-35 with 18:06 left in the half.

Up next

Florida Atlantic is a Tuesday matchup with Mercer at home, and FGCU takes on Charlotte on Monday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press