Traylor scores 16, Western Illinois beats Simpson 90-48

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Daivion Traylor had 16 points and 10 rebounds in Western Illinois’ 90-48 win against Simpson (Iowa) on Monday.

Danny Stephens shot 3 for 5 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 11 points for the Leathernecks (1-2). Tayelor Moore had 10 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

Calix Cahill led the way for the Storm with 12 points. Simpson also got eight points from Alec Lovely. Colton Rasmussen finished with six points.

Up next

Western Illinois hosts CSU Bakersfield in its next matchup on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.