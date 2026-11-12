Brisco scores 15 as Rider downs William Paterson 83-53

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Rich Brisco scored 15 points as Rider beat William Paterson 83-53 on Wednesday.

Brisco also contributed eight rebounds for the Broncs (1-3). Mikes Connelly scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Khalil Farmer shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Justin Hanson led the Pioneers in scoring, finishing with nine points. Nahsir Merrick added eight points and two blocks for William Paterson, and Ty’Shawn Pearson also had six points, six assists and five steals.

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Rider: visits Villanova on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press