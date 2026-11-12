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Old Dominion beats Norfolk State 71-60

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By AP News

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Zacch Wiggins scored 16 points as Old Dominion beat Norfolk State 71-60 on Wednesday.

Wiggins added six rebounds for the Monarchs (4-0). Jotham Nweke and Zamoku Weluche-Ume each added 10 points.

Jordan Skyers finished with 19 points, six rebounds and six steals for the Spartans (2-2). Bahsil Laster added 17 points and two steals for Norfolk State.

Up next

Old Dominion takes on Longwood at home on Saturday, and Norfolk State visits Georgia State on Sunday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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