Yigitoglu scores 18 in 17 minutes, Indiana defeats Tennessee Tech 90-66

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Samet Yigitoglu scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds, Bryce Lindsay added 15 points, and Indiana cruised to a 90-66 win against Tennessee Tech on Thursday night.

Yigitoglu, a junior transfer from SMU, is the tallest player (7-foot-2) for Indiana since the 7-foot-2 Uwe Blab played four seasons in Bloomington from 1981 to 1985. Yigitoglu played just 17 minutes, but finished 9-for-10 shooting.

Markus Burton scored 12 points and dished seven assists, and Jaeden Mustaf and Aiden Sherrell each had 11. The Hoosiers (4-0) got 34 points off the bench as seven reserves saw action in the rout.

The Golden Eagles (2-2) kept the game close in the first half, taking a brief one-point lead 12 minutes in. It would be their only lead of the night.

Caleb Sanders scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds before fouling out in the final minutes. Mekhi Turner had 10 points for Tennessee Tech.

Indiana has won all six matchups with Tennessee Tech, most recently an 89-59 win on Nov. 25, 2020, and is now 18-0 against current members of the Southern Conference.

Up next

Tennessee Tech: Hosts Wright State-Lake, a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, on Sunday.

Indiana: Visits No. 19 Arkansas on Tuesday.

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