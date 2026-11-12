Payne’s 18 lead Long Beach State over Pacific 62-59

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jack Payne scored 18 points as Long Beach State beat Pacific 62-59 on Wednesday.

Payne added six rebounds and five steals for the Beach (1-2). Yohann Sissoko scored 12 points while going 4 of 7 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Noah Amenhauser shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Jaion Pitt finished with 20 points, six rebounds, three steals and three blocks for the Tigers (2-1). CJ Jones added 17 points and two blocks for Pacific.

Payne scored 12 points in the first half and Long Beach State went into the break trailing 34-33.

Up next

Long Beach State’s next game is Monday against UCLA on the road, and Pacific hosts Air Force on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.