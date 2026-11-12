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Tenner scores 18, UTSA beats Seattle U 86-59

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By AP News

SEATTLE (AP) — K.J. Tenner had 18 points in UTSA’s 86-59 victory against Seattle U on Wednesday.

Tenner also contributed five rebounds for the Roadrunners (2-1). Isaiah Watts scored 15 points, going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range. Josiah LeGree had 15 points and shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Will Heimbrodt led the Redhawks (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five blocks. Seattle U also got 16 points and two steals from Tyler Boston.

UTSA took the lead for good with 9:58 left in the first half. The score was 41-22 at halftime, with LeGree racking up 10 points. UTSA pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 16-point lead to 23 points. They outscored Seattle U by eight points in the final half, as Isaiah Coleman led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

Up next

UTSA takes on Texas State at home on Sunday, and Seattle U hosts Idaho State on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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