Colorado State earns 87-71 win over Portland State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli had 21 points in Colorado State’s 87-71 win against Portland State on Wednesday.

Pascarelli shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Rams (3-0). Rashaan Mbemba scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Jaden Ghoreishi finished 5 of 6 from the field for 11 points.

Jaquay Randolph finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds for the Vikings (1-2). Portland State also got 14 points and five assists from Yaroslav Nikonov.

Colorado State took the lead with 17:25 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Mbemba led the team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to go up 42-26 at the break. Colorado State extended its lead to 53-32 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Pascarelli scored a team-high 13 points in the second half to close out the win.

Up next

Both teams play Saturday. Colorado State hosts Loyola Chicago and Portland State plays San Francisco on the road.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press