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Barkley puts up 16, Grand Canyon defeats Cal Poly 99-71

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By AP News

PHOENIX (AP) — Blake Barkley’s 16 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Cal Poly 99-71 on Wednesday.

Barkley also had five rebounds for the Antelopes (3-0). Tre Holloman scored 13 points and added six assists. Jaden Zimmerman shot 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Hamad Mousa led the Mustangs (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Cal Poly also got 13 points and six rebounds from Troy Plumtree. Jess Esso Essis finished with 10 points.

Grand Canyon led Cal Poly 37-29 at the half, with Barkley (nine points) its highest scorer before the break. Grand Canyon outscored Cal Poly in the second half by 20 points, with Holloman scoring a team-high 11 points in the final half.

Up next

Up next for Grand Canyon is a Saturday matchup with UL Monroe at home, and Cal Poly visits Idaho on Friday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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