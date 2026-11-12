Neto scores 25 and Boise State takes down Oakland 111-79

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Aginaldo Neto had 25 points in Boise State’s 111-79 victory against Oakland on Wednesday.

Neto added five assists for the Broncos (3-0). Damari Wheeler-Thomas scored 23 points and added six assists. Dovydas Butka shot 8 of 9 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Nassim Mashhour led the Golden Grizzlies (0-5) in scoring, finishing with 28 points and four assists. Chris Fields Jr. added 17 points and nine rebounds for Oakland. Camden Thompson had 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Boise State took the lead with 11:20 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Wheeler-Thomas led the team in scoring with 18 points in the first half to help put them up 52-42 at the break. Boise State outscored Oakland by 22 points in the second half. Neto scored a team-high 17 points in the second half to help secure the victory.

Up next

Boise State plays Nebraska on Sunday, and Oakland hosts Northern Iowa on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press