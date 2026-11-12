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Chicago State defeats Cal Baptist 81-62

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By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Mike Price had 29 points in Chicago State’s 81-62 win over Cal Baptist on Wednesday.

Price shot 10 for 16 (7 for 12 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Cougars (2-2). Will Lovings-Watts scored 18 points and added six rebounds.

Rene D’Amelio finished with 18 points and nine rebounds for the Lancers (0-3). Cal Baptist also got 15 points and two steals from Justas Stonkus. Terry Coner Jr. had 13 points, six assists and two steals.

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Both teams play Friday. Chicago State visits San Diego and Cal Baptist plays UAPB at home.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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