Trey Simpson scores 16 as Kennesaw State defeats LaGrange 107-54

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Trey Simpson helped lead Kennesaw State past LaGrange on Thursday night with 16 points and 10 rebounds off of the bench in a 107-54 victory.

Amir Taylor added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Owls (4-0) while going 7 of 9 from the field. Kyler Theophile had 14 points and shot 4 for 10 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Austen Colton led the way for the Panthers with 12 points. Ishindi Sakulanda added 11 points for LaGrange. Kyle Smith finished with five points.

Kennesaw State took the lead for good 4:20 into the game and the score was 53-28 at halftime, with Taylor racking up 12 points. Kennesaw State extended its lead to 83-40 during the second half, fueled by a 14-3 scoring run. Keriawn Berry scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.