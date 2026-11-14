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Brayden Shorter, Brigham Rogers lead Murray State to 99-78 victory over Texas Southern

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By AP News

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Brayden Shorter had 21 points and Brigham Rogers posted a double-double in Murray State’s 99-78 victory over Texas Southern on Friday night.

Shorter shot 7 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Racers (4-0). Rogers totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds. Roman Domon added 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Karris Bilal led the way for the Tigers (1-3) with 30 points and three steals. Bencao Vungo added 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Trey Lewis finished with 10 points.

Murray State took the lead with 4:56 left in the first half and did not trail again. Shorter led with 21 points in the first half to help put them up 50-38 at the break.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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