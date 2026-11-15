Ava Heiden’s double-double helps No. 10 Iowa women beat eighth-ranked Vanderbilt 75-65

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Chazadi Wright scored 16 points, Ava Heiden had 15 points and 13 rebounds for her 10th career double-double and No. 10 Iowa beat eighth-ranked Vanderbilt 75-65 on Sunday in the Bad Boy Mowers Series.

Iowa built an early 19-7 lead and led by double figures the rest of the way to stay in control of the top-10 matchup.

Vanderbilt missed its first 13 3-pointers before Aubrey Galvan sank a shot from distance with 7:11 left in the fourth. Mikayla Blakes made the second 3-pointer less than a minute later to get within 63-51 — the closest Vanderbilt had been since it was 21-8.

After the Commodores missed a wide-open layup that would have pull them within 10 points, Dani Carnegie made a long 3-pointer with 3:46 left for a 68-53 lead.

Iowa held Vanderbilt to 36% shooting (25 of 70) after the Commodores entered having scored 100 or more points in four straight games to begin the season.

Amari Whiting added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa (4-1), which lost at then-No. 2 UConn last Sunday. Carnegie finished with 10 points.

Blakes scored 20 points on 6-of-22 shooting for Vanderbilt (4-1). Mia Woolfolk added 19 and Galvan scored 15.

Blakes has scored 10-plus points in 58 straight games — the third-longest active streak among all active NCAA Division I players. Its the longest double-digit scoring streak by a Commodore this century.

The Commodores had won 24 consecutive regular-season games against non-SEC teams.

Up next

Vanderbilt: Returns home to play North Alabama on Wednesday.

Iowa: Hosts Montana State on Thursday.

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