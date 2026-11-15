Chuck Bailey III scores 22 points and Delaware wins 64-58 against Colgate

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Chuck Bailey III scored 22 points as Delaware beat Colgate 64-58 on Sunday.

Bailey shot 7 for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-2). Kachi Nzeh scored 14 points and added six rebounds and three blocks. DeShawn Harris-Smith had 12 points and went 5 of 12 from the field.

Sam Wright led the way for the Raiders (0-4) with 23 points and seven rebounds. Colgate also got 14 points and 12 rebounds from Andrew Alekseyenko. Josh Ahayere also had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Bailey put up nine points in the first half and Delaware led 32-29 at the break. Delaware pulled off the victory after a 14-2 second-half run erased a four-point deficit and gave them the lead at 64-56 with 14 seconds remaining. Bailey scored 13 second-half points.

Up next

Delaware’s next game is Tuesday against Wilson at home, and Colgate hosts Utica on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press