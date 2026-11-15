Braden Frager scores a career-high 26 points in No. 25 Nebraska’s 102-75 win over Boise State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Braden Frager scored a career-high 26 points and No. 25 Nebraska beat Boise State 102-75 Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Cornhuskers (4-0) never trailed and built the lead to as many as 28 in the second half.

Frager also had a game-high seven rebounds and was 8 for 11 from the field. The junior from Lincoln entered the game averaging 11.0 points per game but surpassed that in the first half on one of his three 3-pointers. His previous career high was 23 against Oregon last season.

Five different Nebraska players scored in double figures, including leading scorer Pryce Sandfort, who finished with 17 points. Sam Orme scored 15 while Cale Jacobson and Boden Kapke added 13 each. Orme hit three 3-pointers in just over two minutes midway through the second half.

The Cornhuskers held a 35-24 rebounding edge and outscored Boise State’s bench 33-8.

Boise State (3-1) entered the game as the nation’s leading scoring team at 114.3 points per game. The Broncos fell way short of that pace in the first half, shooting 39% and scoring a season low 34 points.

Aginaldo Neto and Spencer Ahrens scored 17 points each to lead the Broncos, who hit 13 3-pointers.

Nebraska began their surge for a big lead late in the first half. The Cornhuskers went on a 14-3 run in the final three minutes to close out the half, including an 8-0 spurt to build a 52-34 lead at the break after Sandfort scored with four seconds remaining. His four points in four seconds after a basket, stolen inbounds pass and ensuing layup helped fuel the 8-0 run to close out the half.

Up next

Boise State hosts Sam Houston on Friday night.

Nebraska hosts South Dakota on Wednesday night.

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