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Tre Singleton, Jaquan Johnson help Iowa State pull away for 66-45 victory over Niagara

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By AP News

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tre Singleton had 13 points and Jaquan Johnson came off the bench to score 12, helping Iowa State pull away in the second half for a 66-45 victory over Niagara on Sunday.

Singleton made 4 of 6 shots and 5 of 8 free throws but he also had half of Iowa State’s 12 turnovers. Johnson shot 4 for 6 from the floor and sank 4 of 5 foul shots for the Cyclones (3-1).

Cole Farrell sank four 3-pointers and scored 16 to lead the Purple Eagles (0-4).

Farrell came off the bench and made three 3-pointers in a span of 3:34 to give Niagara a 14-11 lead.

Iowa State battled back to take the first two-possession lead at 22-18 on reserve Taj Manning’s three-point play with 7:16 left before halftime.

Farrell led all scorers with 13 first-half points and he made two free throws with 2 seconds left to get the Purple Eagles within 32-25 at the break. Manning scored nine to lead the Cyclones.

Logan Woods sank a 3-pointer to get the Purple Eagles with 38-36 with 13:34 remaining, but Blake Buchanan dunked off a turnover and Singleton buried a jumper to keep Iowa State in front from there.

Iowa State shot 40% overall but went 3 for 15 from distance. Niagara made 33% overall and 25% from distance — 8 for 32. The Cyclones hit 15 of 26 free throws, while the Purple Eagles sank 5 of 8.

Iowa State dominated the boards 49-26.

Up next

Niagara: At Delaware State on Friday.

Iowa State: Hosts San Diego State on Nov. 24.

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