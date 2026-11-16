Cleveland State defeats Alabama A&M 74-73 in OT

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alex Bruskotter scored 17 points as Cleveland State beat Alabama A&M 74-73 in overtime on Sunday.

Bruskotter had four steals for the Vikings (3-2). Obie Bronston Jr. finished 4 of 9 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from the line to add 15 points. Curtis Stinson Jr. finished 5 of 13 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Kevin Paul Jr. led the way for the Bulldogs (3-2) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Alabama A&M also got 15 points from James Graham. Sami Pissis finished with 12 points and three steals.

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Cleveland State plays Tuesday against Xavier on the road. Alabama A&M hosts Lipscomb on Friday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press