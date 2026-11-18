WACO, Texas (AP) — Brett Decker Jr. scored a career-high 35 points and tied a program record with 10 3-pointers, and Baylor beat Jackson State 104-55 on Wednesday to extend the nation’s longest active non-conference home winning streak to 56 wins in a row.

Decker, a Liberty transfer, made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions midway through the second half to set a personal best with nine — on just 11 attempts. His 10th make came with 3:30 remaining to tie the program mark set by LaceDarius Dunn against Morgan State on Jan. 4, 2011, and MaCio Teague against Texas Tech on March 7, 2021.

Decker’s final 3 also gave Baylor its largest lead of the game at 56.

Elijah Williams added 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting and Dylan Mingo scored 13 for Baylor (4-1).

DJ Davis had a team-high nine points for Jackson State (2-4).

Decker scored Baylor’s opening 14 points of the game for a double-digit lead they would not relinquish. He finished the first half with 20 points to help Baylor build a 60-19 lead. The Bears made 10 of 17 3-pointers, with six from Decker, to mark the first time with 10 or more 3s in a half since Dec. 22, 2023, against Mississippi Valley State.

Jackson State was held to just 9-of-31 shooting overall in the first half, including 1 of 14 from distance.

Baylor was coming off a 75-72 loss to No. 7 Texas on Sunday in a game that featured 14 lead changes and six ties. The Bears knocked down a season-high 11 3-pointers against the Longhorns and had a good look from deep with six seconds left that didn’t go down.

Up next

Jackson State: Plays at Oklahoma State on next Wednesday.

Baylor: Hosts No. 16 Alabama on Tuesday.

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