SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Isaiah Coleman and Isaiah Watts scored 19 points apiece to lead UTSA past Florida A&M 98-78 on Wednesday.

Coleman also had nine rebounds for the Roadrunners (3-2). Watts added three steals. J.J. Kelly had 16 points and finished 7 of 12 from the floor.

Daisean Williford finished with 29 points and nine rebounds for the Rattlers (0-6). Chandler Davis added 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals for Florida A&M. Jaden Kempson also had 12 points. The loss was the Rattlers’ sixth in a row.

UTSA took the lead with 16:42 left in the first half and did not trail again. Coleman led with eight points in the first half to help put the Roadrunners up 48-32 at the break. UTSA pulled away with a 14-2 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 25 points. Coleman had a team-high 11 second-half points.

Up next

UTSA plays Saturday against Air Force at home, and Florida A&M visits South Alabama on Tuesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press