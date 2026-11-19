ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke’s 24 points helped Ohio defeat Morehead State 91-77 on Wednesday.

Paveletzke had eight assists for the Bobcats (3-1). Javan Simmons scored 18 points and added nine rebounds. Dusan Makitan shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Clayton Parker finished with 21 points for the Eagles (3-3). Chase Dawson added 20 points and four assists for Morehead State. Dalman Alexander finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Paveletzke scored 13 points in the first half to help put the Bobcats up 46-45 at the break. Ohio extended its lead to 75-61 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 run. Simmons scored a team-high 13 points in the second half.

Up next

Ohio takes on New Mexico State on Tuesday, and Morehead State visits Elon on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press