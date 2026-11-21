CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Erik Makke’s 18 points helped SFA defeat Indiana State 86-76 on Friday in the Paradise Jam.

Makke also had seven assists for the Lumberjacks (4-1). Gediminas Alisas scored 16 points, going 5 of 6 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Narit Chotikavanic shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Jackson Cooper led the Sycamores (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and seven rebounds. Karmani Gregory added 18 points and 11 assists for Indiana State. Maguire Mitchell finished with 12 points and two steals.

SFA went on a 12-0 run to erase a 12-point Indiana State lead in the first half. The score was 37-37 at the half, and Chotikavanic had a team-high nine points at the break for SFA. The second half featured five lead changes before SFA secured the victory. Makke scored 14 second-half points to help seal the win.

Up next

Up next for SFA is a matchup Tuesday with SMU on the road. Indiana State hosts IU Columbus on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.