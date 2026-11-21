POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Malachi Johnson’s 39 points led Idaho State over South Dakota State 86-71 on Friday.

Johnson had 13 rebounds for the Bengals (1-4). MaCarhy Morris scored 16 points and added six assists. Kenyon DeMuynck shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 9 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Joe Sayler led the Jackrabbits (5-1) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Jon Mekonnen added 14 points for South Dakota State. Davis Kern finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. The loss broke the Jackrabbits’ five-game winning streak.

Up next

Up next for Idaho State is a matchup Tuesday with Boise State on the road. South Dakota State hosts Abilene Christian on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.